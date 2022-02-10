Green India Challenge, an initiative of TRS MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar reaches national capital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Green India Challenge, an initiative of TRS MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar to improve the green cover, has launched a special drive to plant one lakh saplings in Delhi. The tree planting drive was launched from Narain Industrial area in Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

Several MPs from different political parties, including YSRCP Parliamentary Party chief Vijayasai Reddy, Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena, took part in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Santosh said that greening the environment by growing more trees is the only solution for Delhi’s air pollution problem.

“Green India Challenge programme, which was launched four years ago, is yielding good results as people from all walks of life are voluntarily coming forward to be a part of the initiative,” he said.