High court orders Telengana state to curb illegal use of sirens and beacons 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take steps to control unauthorised usage of multi-toned sirens and beacons and take stringent action against the violators.A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili gave the direction on a PIL filed by Bhavanappa an advocate.

Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, apprised the court that the usage of beacons and multi-toned sirens was against Section 119 of Motor Vehicle Rules. He informed that the Supreme Court, in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh, imposed restrictions on usage of beacons and the Union government’s ban was also in force with effect from May 1, 2017.

Ignoring the ban and flouting Supreme Court guidelines, politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs have

been using sirens to get the green signal at the traffic signals and are causing unbearable noise pollution to the residents as well as to the motorists, he pointed out.

The petitioner sought implementation of the Supreme Court orders which ruled that vehicles fitted with red beacons would be allowed only for the constitutional authorities and limited classes of high functionaries.He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to implement the orders/guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.

