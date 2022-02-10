STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

High court orders Telengana state to curb illegal use of sirens and beacons 

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili gave the direction on a PIL filed by Bhavanappa an advocate. 

Published: 10th February 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take steps to control unauthorised usage of multi-toned sirens and beacons and take stringent action against the violators.A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili gave the direction on a PIL filed by Bhavanappa an advocate. 

Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, apprised the court that the usage of beacons and multi-toned sirens was against Section 119 of Motor Vehicle Rules. He informed that the Supreme Court, in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh, imposed restrictions on usage of beacons and the Union government’s ban was also in force with effect from May 1, 2017.  

Ignoring the ban and flouting Supreme Court guidelines, politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs have 
been using sirens to get the green signal at the traffic signals and are causing unbearable noise pollution to the residents as well as to the motorists, he pointed out.

The petitioner sought implementation of the Supreme Court orders which ruled that vehicles fitted with red beacons would be allowed only for the constitutional authorities and limited classes of high functionaries.He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to implement the orders/guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telengana High Court Chief Justice Ban Supreme court guidelines
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp