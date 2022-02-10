Hijab row: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha pens solidarity poem, says clothing is a personal choice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday, February 10, 2022, penned a poem marking her protest against the “hijab row”.

"Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing, " Kavitha tweeted along with her handwritten poem, “Hum Sab Hindustani”.

Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice

Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice.



Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.#DontTeachUs pic.twitter.com/wDuYVW6X5O — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 10, 2022

Kavitha, also former Nizamabad MP, in her poem spoke strongly about how despite the actions of divisive forces, we are all one - we are Indians.



She said the choice of lifestyle and choice of clothing is a personal choice, adding that the idea of India and an Indian cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.