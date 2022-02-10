STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hijab row: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha pens solidarity poem, says clothing is a personal choice

She said the idea of India and an Indian cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.

Published: 10th February 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday, February 10, 2022, penned a poem marking her protest against the “hijab row”.

"Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing, " Kavitha tweeted along with her handwritten poem, “Hum Sab Hindustani”. 

Kavitha, also former Nizamabad MP, in her poem spoke strongly about how despite the actions of divisive forces, we are all one - we are Indians. 

She said the choice of lifestyle and choice of clothing is a personal choice, adding that the idea of India and an Indian cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalvakuntla Kavitha Hijab row Hum Sab Hindustani Kalvakuntla Kavitha poem Hijab Hijab case Udupi Hyderabad Nizamabad
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp