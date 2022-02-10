STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Institute head told us to avoid burqa, tweets Hyderabad student, demands justice

Believed to be a fallout of Karnataka’s hijab row, the management of a rehabilitation sciences institute has allegedly asked Muslim girl students to adopt a strict dress code and avoid wearing burqa.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Believed to be a fallout of Karnataka’s hijab row, the management of a rehabilitation sciences institute has allegedly asked Muslim girl students to adopt a strict dress code and avoid wearing burqa. One of the girls from the group who received specific instructions on Wednesday and who wishes to remain anonymous, disclosed this in a series of tweets.

Calling herself Fatima, she tweeted from the handle @hyderabadihaii, alleging that the head of the institute had asked Muslim girls not to be seen in burqas. “It is surprising that it’s happening in Hyderabad. We need justice #Telangana,” she said. In another tweet, she alleged that the girls were asked to ‘tick’ the dress code check-list before joining the college. 

She further elaborated saying that the girls who were wearing burqas were compared with female scavengers. “Not only that, he has compared Muslim girls to ‘mehtrani’ (toilet cleaners) because we wore headscarfs & masks. He also said nobody can target him..” We do not feel safe in this college. Help us! #Telangana” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Dress code burqa girl
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp