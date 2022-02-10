Institute head told us to avoid burqa, tweets Hyderabad student, demands justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Believed to be a fallout of Karnataka’s hijab row, the management of a rehabilitation sciences institute has allegedly asked Muslim girl students to adopt a strict dress code and avoid wearing burqa. One of the girls from the group who received specific instructions on Wednesday and who wishes to remain anonymous, disclosed this in a series of tweets.

Calling herself Fatima, she tweeted from the handle @hyderabadihaii, alleging that the head of the institute had asked Muslim girls not to be seen in burqas. “It is surprising that it’s happening in Hyderabad. We need justice #Telangana,” she said. In another tweet, she alleged that the girls were asked to ‘tick’ the dress code check-list before joining the college.

She further elaborated saying that the girls who were wearing burqas were compared with female scavengers. “Not only that, he has compared Muslim girls to ‘mehtrani’ (toilet cleaners) because we wore headscarfs & masks. He also said nobody can target him..” We do not feel safe in this college. Help us! #Telangana”