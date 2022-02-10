STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kawal Reserve to host its first-ever Bird Walk event, an opportunity to explore 

According to officials, the programme will start on February 12 at 11 am with registration followed by the introduction of participants.

Published: 10th February 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its kind, Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) will organise Bird Walk for bird watchers. Nature lovers and bird watchers can utilise the opportunity to explore nature and spend the weekend at the reserve. There are nearly 300 bird species and above 600 species of trees having different compositions such as pure teak, bamboo with teak, pure bamboo, miscellaneous etc,. The Kawal Tiger reserve has many waterbodies to maintain the faunal diversity in the core areas and boasts of good faunal variety.

According to officials, the programme will start on February 12 at 11 am with registration followed by the introduction of participants. It is the right time to explore the local birds as well as migratory birds such as northern pintails, eurasian wigeons, gadwall, garganey etc., at Bison kunta, Maisamma kunta, Kalpakunt, Ghanishettikunta, Akondapet and many more locations at Kawal. There is also scope of sighting rare birds such as grey-headed fish eagle, crested-tree swift, river-lap wing, white-rumped munia, block stork etc.

Programme cost

The cost for the programme is Rs 1,500 which includes accommodation, food and local transport. The participants will be taken in to the forest and their accommodation will be arranged at base camps. The registration can be done over phone with Md Hafeezuddin, FRO Indanpally (99487-51980). The organisers will issue certificates to all participants on February 14,  before they leave the reserve.

