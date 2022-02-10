STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao flags off works on ORR Phase-2 drinking water project in Telangana

Earlier in the day, Rangareddy district NSUI leaders obstructed Rama Rao’s convoy from Ibrahimpatnam constituency and raised anti-government slogans.

Published: 10th February 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the ORR Phase-2 works which are being carried out in Ibrahimpatnam constituency.The Water Board has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for the project, of which Rs 134 crore would be spent on the construction of the inlet, outlet, pipeline system and service reservoirs for drinking water. 

Once completed, a complete drinking water system will be ready to meet the requirements of Adibhatla, Turkyanjal and Pedda Amberpet municipalities of the Ibrahimpatnam constituency. Construction of seven new reservoirs, with a total capacity of 8 million litres, is underway in the constituency. A total of 394 km of the new pipeline is being laid. 

These projects will benefit over one lakh people and over 20,000 households in these three municipalities which are supplied water once in three days.Earlier in the day, Rangareddy district NSUI leaders obstructed Rama Rao’s convoy from Ibrahimpatnam constituency and raised anti-government slogans.  Police arrested them and shifted them to Ibrahimpatnam police station.

Estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore
The Water Board has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for the project, of which Rs 134 crore would be spent on the construction of the inlet, outlet, pipeline system and service reservoirs. Construction of seven new reservoirs, is underway

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K T Rama Rao ORR Water board NSUI
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp