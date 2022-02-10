KT Rama Rao flags off works on ORR Phase-2 drinking water project in Telengana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the ORR Phase-2 works which are being carried out in Ibrahimpatnam constituency.The Water Board has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for the project, of which Rs 134 crore would be spent on the construction of the inlet, outlet, pipeline system and service reservoirs for drinking water.

Once completed, a complete drinking water system will be ready to meet the requirements of Adibhatla, Turkyanjal and Pedda Amberpet municipalities of the Ibrahimpatnam constituency. Construction of seven new reservoirs, with a total capacity of 8 million litres, is underway in the constituency. A total of 394 km of the new pipeline is being laid.

These projects will benefit over one lakh people and over 20,000 households in these three municipalities which are supplied water once in three days.Earlier in the day, Rangareddy district NSUI leaders obstructed Rama Rao’s convoy from Ibrahimpatnam constituency and raised anti-government slogans. Police arrested them and shifted them to Ibrahimpatnam police station.

Estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore

The Water Board has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for the project, of which Rs 134 crore would be spent on the construction of the inlet, outlet, pipeline system and service reservoirs. Construction of seven new reservoirs, is underway