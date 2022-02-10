Man gets life term for murdering live-in partner in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty-six-year-old Vannela Murali accused of killing an SC woman who was his live-in partner in Vikarabad district in the year 2021 has been convicted by the court on Thursday. Murali was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and also slapped with a fine of Rs 10000.

The offence took place in April 2021 and a charge sheet was filed in August 2021. The trial was completed less than a year after the offence.

Circumstantial evidence along with the accused's confession and the deposition of the panch witnesses during the trial supporting the confession proved the accused's guilt in the court.

Murali belongs to Nizamabad district and the victim Chennaram Padmamma belonged to Hajipur in Vikarabad district. Both had been married, but then separated from their spouses. More than two decades ago, both moved to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. They were residing in Malakpet in the city.

While at work, they got acquainted and entered into a relationship. Since then, they were in a live-in relationship. In the year 2020, when lockdown was imposed, they became jobless. They then went to Padmamma's house at Hajipur.

After lockdown was eased, Murali started working as a daily wage labourer and after work, both would consume toddy. However, they were not in touch with any neighbours or even with Padmamma's relatives. On only a few occasions, the duo met her relatives, informing them that they got married in the city.

Meanwhile, Murali developed a grudge against Padmamma as she was spending all his earnings and decided to kill her. On the night of the offence, he made her consume more toddy than usual and when she was in an intoxicated state, strangled her using an electric cable.

In the morning, he informed a relative that the victim had said she was unconscious. The relative came home and shifted her to a hospital where she was declared dead. On hearing about her death, Murali fled. He was arrested two months later and sent to remand. After completing the trial in the case, the Special Court for SC & ST cases at LB Nagar delivered the judgement on Thursday.