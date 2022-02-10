Procedural delay: Govt to deduct salary of top officials for badly delaying TS-bPASS applications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has decided to deduct Rs 5,000 from the salaries of top five default site verification officers working in Narsapur, Kamareddy, Ibrahimpatnam, Khammam and Makthal ULBs for causing procedural delay in building permissions.

It has come to the notice of government that 58 number of building permission applications under TS-bPASS are pending with the site verification officers with the delay ranging up to 42 days which is gross violation of the mandate of Government prescribed in TSbPASS Act and TSbPASS Rules, the department said.

An amount of Rs 5,000 will be deducted from the salaries for the month of February of top five defaulters for badly delaying the TS-bPASS applications and ULBs were directed to submit proof of the deduction made urgently and submit with details by March 5 without fail, it said.