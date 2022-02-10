STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student dies as Scorpio overturns, accident in Telengana 

Police said the victims had come to the reservoir and after spending some time there, started back for the city.

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based engineering student Mohd Zia (20) died and his friends received injuries, when the Scorpio they were travelling in, overturned in Vikarabad district on Wednesday. The incident happened when the person driving the Scorpio lost control while overtaking another vehicle, said police. Zia and his friends had gone on a trip to Kotipalli reservoir in Vikarabad district. 

Police said the victims had come to the reservoir and after spending some time there, started back for the city. When they reached Dharur, at a curve, the driver tried to overtake another vehicle in the front and in the process, lost control. The vehicle overturned and came to a halt on the roadside.Zia, who received severe injuries, was declared dead when shifted to hospital. Seven others who were in the vehicle received minor injuries in the incident.

