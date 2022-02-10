STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state government inks MoU with British Council

It will also facilitate further research in the fields of aerospace, defence, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, and sustainability. 

The Government of Telangana and the British Council signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government of Telangana and the British Council on Wednesday signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand higher education globally, enhance mobility, and share information and skills.

The MoU has been agreed between the Research and Innovation Centre of Hyderabad (RICH) and the British Council, that will see both organisations work closely to engineer new partnerships between universities, research institutions and centres of excellence. It will also facilitate further research in the fields of aerospace, defence, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, and sustainability. 

The British Council and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), have been partnering for the past decade to achieve the State’s knowledge and employment ambitions for its youth. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary to Telangana Jayesh Ranjan said, “Despite being the youngest State, Telangana is the most advanced and progressive, our vision for the State is to provide opportunities for its students, professionals, entrepreneurs, artists and scholars. We are hopeful that the programmes with UK and Wales continue to help our young minds get international exposure.”

