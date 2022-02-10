Telangana logs 865 covid cases and one death 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic drop in Covid-19 daily caseload, Telangana recorded only 865 new infections on Wednesday. A total of 61,573 tests were conducted and 2484 recoveries recorded. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 19,850. One person succumbed to the virus on the day, taking the death toll in the State to 4103. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, majority were from the GHMC areas (263), followed by Medchal (67) and Rangareddy (60).