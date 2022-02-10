STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telengana girl gets 2BHK and auto for her fortitude from MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

Story of spunky college girl who rides auto to help sustain her family impresses KTR

Published: 10th February 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao hands over papers for a 2BHK and an autorickshaw to Nalgonda college girl Sabita, on Wednesday as Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and the girl’s mother are

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao hands over papers for a 2BHK and an autorickshaw to Nalgonda college girl Sabita, on Wednesday as Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and the girl's mother are

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On seeing the dedication and zeal of a young girl from Nalgonda, M&AUD Minister KT Rama Rao provided her with a 2BHK house and an auto-rickshaw.The young girl, Sabita, started riding an auto after her father passed away, while her mother worked in a small restaurant to keep the home fires burning.

Moved by her situation and impressed by her never say die attitude, Rama Rao helped the girl and her mother. The issue was first highlighted on Twitter, which was then brought to the notice of the Minister. Rama Raoa requested the Nalgonda Collector Prashant Patil to assist Sabita and expressed his desire to meet the dynamic girl. 

On Wednesday, the Minister met the girl and handed over a 2BHK house papers as well as an auto-rickshaw. During the meeting, he said that it takes a lot of hard work and willpower to do what Sabita was doing. He appreciated her saying that she is a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls. 

