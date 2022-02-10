Telengana girl gets 2BHK and auto for her fortitude from MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On seeing the dedication and zeal of a young girl from Nalgonda, M&AUD Minister KT Rama Rao provided her with a 2BHK house and an auto-rickshaw.The young girl, Sabita, started riding an auto after her father passed away, while her mother worked in a small restaurant to keep the home fires burning.

Moved by her situation and impressed by her never say die attitude, Rama Rao helped the girl and her mother. The issue was first highlighted on Twitter, which was then brought to the notice of the Minister. Rama Raoa requested the Nalgonda Collector Prashant Patil to assist Sabita and expressed his desire to meet the dynamic girl.

On Wednesday, the Minister met the girl and handed over a 2BHK house papers as well as an auto-rickshaw. During the meeting, he said that it takes a lot of hard work and willpower to do what Sabita was doing. He appreciated her saying that she is a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls.