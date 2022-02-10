STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telengana ranks second in cyber crime convictions: Union Home Ministry

In cyber crime cases, which were disposed of in 2018, no conviction was awarded, while the number of persons convicted in cyber crimes rose to 282 persons in 2020.

Published: 10th February 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Conviction rate in cyber crimes cases has seen a sharp rise in Telangana during the years from 2018 to 2020, making it the State with second-highest number of convicted persons in cyber crime cases, as per the data shared by the Union Home Ministry in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 

In cyber crime cases, which were disposed of in 2018, no conviction was awarded, while the number of persons convicted in cyber crimes rose to 282 persons in 2020. The cyber crimes also saw a sharp rise from 2018 to 2020 by a whopping 317 per cent. In terms of cyber crime cases reported in the year 2020, Telangana stood in fourth position after UP, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while Telangana stood in second position only after UP in terms of persons convicted.

TAGS
Conviction Cyber crime Union Home Ministry
