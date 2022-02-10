Telengana logs 865 covid cases and one death 

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic drop in Covid-19 daily caseload, Telangana recorded only 865 new infections on Wednesday. A total of 61,573 tests were conducted and 2484 recoveries recorded. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 19,850. One person succumbed to the virus on the day, taking the death toll in the State to 4103. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, majority were from the GHMC areas (263), followed by Medchal (67) and Rangareddy (60).
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Black members of Biden's Cabinet to mark Black History Month
China planning more than 50 space launches in 2022
SAI has established para centre at its regional centre in Gandhinagar: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Hong Kong's zero-covid approach meets growing frustration
Primary schools in Bengal could be reopened after a few more days: Mamata
My name is Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister on Adhir's 'maharaj' dig