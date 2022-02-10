STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telengana logs 865 covid cases and one death 

In a dramatic drop in Covid-19 daily caseload, Telangana recorded only 865 new infections on Wednesday. 

Published: 10th February 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test being conducted

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic drop in Covid-19 daily caseload, Telangana recorded only 865 new infections on Wednesday. A total of  61,573 tests were conducted and 2484 recoveries recorded. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 19,850. One person succumbed to the virus on the day, taking the death toll in the State to 4103. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, majority were from the GHMC areas (263), followed by Medchal (67) and Rangareddy (60).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Coronavirus Pandemic Death toll
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp