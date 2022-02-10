STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Those who follow Vedic philosophies don’t launch personal attacks: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

He said that Hindus had no enmity with anyone as the religion preaches the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’

Published: 10th February 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan perform puja at the Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal on Wednesday

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan perform puja at the Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a veiled dig at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that “those who protected any of the Vedic philosophies had never launched personal attacks against anybody”.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of devotees during his visit to Sri Ramanujacharya’s birth centenary celebrations at the ‘Statue of Equality’ in Mucchintal, Bhagwat was apparently responding to the Chief Minister’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinna Jeeyar Swami trying to make peace between the two leaders during Amit Shah’s visit to the ashram on Tuesday, where he has referred to the Chief Minister as a “true Vaishnavite”.

Reminding that Dr BR Ambedkar’s statement in 1927 that if there was any saint who had preached equality it was Sri Ramanujacharya, Bhagwat said that saints like him have tried to penetrate the minds of the society in times of crisis to check whether the philosophy of ‘Sanathan Dharma’ had penetrated the society or not.

Observing that there was nothing to be worried about as Hinduism was alive in 80 per cent of the population despite several invasions in the last millennium and most of the temples were still standing, he said that “our traditions and culture continue to inspire the world”.

He said that Hindus had no enmity with anyone as the religion preaches the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’Despite having the land and resources, he said that “we had forgotten ourselves and our people”.

“The philosophy that ‘everything came from one’ has been followed in India since ancient times. But people needed to have control on ‘artha’ and ‘kama’ in their endeavour to go from ‘dharma’ to ‘moksha’ in our lives. Even those who pointed that out have not followed it in practice,” he said. 

Calling ‘diversity’ as a decoration of the society, he said that people from all sections of  society need to get together once in a while, do bhajan, dine together, discuss about their ancestry and founding fathers of the country and to “retrospect whether we are living as per their aspirations or not”.

He said that if people questioned themselves about how much time and money they spent on the society, what was lagging in the Hindu society would immediately be addressed. He has asserted that national interests were more important than regional interests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS BR Ambedkar Sri Ramanujacharya Hinduism
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp