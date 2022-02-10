Those who follow Vedic philosophies don’t launch personal attacks: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a veiled dig at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that “those who protected any of the Vedic philosophies had never launched personal attacks against anybody”.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of devotees during his visit to Sri Ramanujacharya’s birth centenary celebrations at the ‘Statue of Equality’ in Mucchintal, Bhagwat was apparently responding to the Chief Minister’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinna Jeeyar Swami trying to make peace between the two leaders during Amit Shah’s visit to the ashram on Tuesday, where he has referred to the Chief Minister as a “true Vaishnavite”.

Reminding that Dr BR Ambedkar’s statement in 1927 that if there was any saint who had preached equality it was Sri Ramanujacharya, Bhagwat said that saints like him have tried to penetrate the minds of the society in times of crisis to check whether the philosophy of ‘Sanathan Dharma’ had penetrated the society or not.

Observing that there was nothing to be worried about as Hinduism was alive in 80 per cent of the population despite several invasions in the last millennium and most of the temples were still standing, he said that “our traditions and culture continue to inspire the world”.

He said that Hindus had no enmity with anyone as the religion preaches the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’Despite having the land and resources, he said that “we had forgotten ourselves and our people”.

“The philosophy that ‘everything came from one’ has been followed in India since ancient times. But people needed to have control on ‘artha’ and ‘kama’ in their endeavour to go from ‘dharma’ to ‘moksha’ in our lives. Even those who pointed that out have not followed it in practice,” he said.

Calling ‘diversity’ as a decoration of the society, he said that people from all sections of society need to get together once in a while, do bhajan, dine together, discuss about their ancestry and founding fathers of the country and to “retrospect whether we are living as per their aspirations or not”.

He said that if people questioned themselves about how much time and money they spent on the society, what was lagging in the Hindu society would immediately be addressed. He has asserted that national interests were more important than regional interests.