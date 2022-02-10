STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three more ryots end lives over crop loss in Telengana 

In a worrying trend, three more farmers died by suicide in different parts of the State on Tuesday, allegedly after their chilli and cotton crops were damaged due to Thrips infestation. 

Published: 10th February 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, hangs, rope

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a worrying trend, three more farmers died by suicide in different parts of the State on Tuesday, allegedly after their chilli and cotton crops were damaged due to Thrips infestation. 

Kalva Krishna Reddy, 51, a resident of Madaram village of Urukonda mandal in Nagarkurnool district had cultivated groundnut and cotton in 10 acres. However, the crop was damaged. He had recently built a house and had performed his son’s marriage. With mounting debts and his hopes of repayment gone, Krishna Reddy took the extreme step late on Tuesday. 

Elsewhere in Kalukuntla village of Waddepalli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Boya Parashuram-udu, 37, consumed pesticide after the chilli he cultivated in one acre and cotton in two acres was severely damaged due to Thrips infestation. 

In north Telangana, Devireddy Venkat Reddy, 40, a resident of Amangal village in Mahabubabad district, consumed pesticide on Monday after being unable to repay the Rs 10 lakh he owed. He passed away while being tre-ated at Mahabubabad Government Hospital on Tuesday. He cultivated chilli in two acres, paddy in three ac-res and cotton in an acre, but pests had damaged his crop. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer suicides Cotton crop Debt Thrips infestation
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp