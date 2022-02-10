Three more ryots end lives over crop loss in Telengana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a worrying trend, three more farmers died by suicide in different parts of the State on Tuesday, allegedly after their chilli and cotton crops were damaged due to Thrips infestation.

Kalva Krishna Reddy, 51, a resident of Madaram village of Urukonda mandal in Nagarkurnool district had cultivated groundnut and cotton in 10 acres. However, the crop was damaged. He had recently built a house and had performed his son’s marriage. With mounting debts and his hopes of repayment gone, Krishna Reddy took the extreme step late on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Kalukuntla village of Waddepalli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Boya Parashuram-udu, 37, consumed pesticide after the chilli he cultivated in one acre and cotton in two acres was severely damaged due to Thrips infestation.

In north Telangana, Devireddy Venkat Reddy, 40, a resident of Amangal village in Mahabubabad district, consumed pesticide on Monday after being unable to repay the Rs 10 lakh he owed. He passed away while being tre-ated at Mahabubabad Government Hospital on Tuesday. He cultivated chilli in two acres, paddy in three ac-res and cotton in an acre, but pests had damaged his crop.