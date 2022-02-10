STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tried to resolve Andhra-Telangana issues amicably: Nityanand Rai 

Replying to a question from BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao, he said that the division of assets between sibling States has not yet been completed. 

Published: 10th February 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that efforts were made to build a consensus between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to amicably resolve the bilateral issues. Replying to a question from BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao, he said that the division of assets between sibling States has not yet been completed. 

“Representations have been received from the government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time regarding the division of assets with Telangana as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. There are some issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which require mutual consent. Efforts are made to build consensus between the two States to resolve bilateral issues amicably,” he said. 

“Ministry of Home Affairs holds regular meetings with both the State governments for amicable resolution of bilateral issues. So far, 26 such review meetings have been held. The government is of the view that the issues can be resolved with the cooperation of both the State governments through discussions and mutual consultations,” he added.

