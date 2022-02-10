STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Your words disturbed people', MP Suresh Reddy to PM Modi about his comment on T bill

Objecting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on how the T Bill was passed,KR Suresh Reddy wondered why the BJP government failed to amend the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Published: 10th February 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS member KR Suresh Reddy

TRS member KR Suresh Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on how the T Bill was passed, paving the way for formation of Telangana State, TRS member KR Suresh Reddy wondered why the BJP government failed to amend the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Participating in the debate on the Budget in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Suresh Reddy asked the Prime Minister: “Did you make any amendments in the last eight years? Demands have been coming up from Telangana and Andhra regularly. But still, you refuse to refer it. You refused to chair even a single meeting.” 

“What was mentioned by the Prime Minister is something very, very disturbing for the people because Telangana statehood was achieved after a lot of struggle. One of the biggest struggles ever witnessed in the history of India was the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we went through 14 years of struggle to achieve the separate State,” Suresh Reddy said.

Reacting to the word “digital” which was frequently mentioned in the Budget speech, Suresh Reddy said: “The other key issue in the Budget speech was emphasis on the word ‘digital’, which is very good. ‘Digital’ is the word which has come up on almost in all the pages. But the irony is that if the same analogy, if the same principle, if the same policy was adopted way back in 2014 or 2015, things would have been much, much better for the country.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi T Bill Budget TRS AP Reorganisation Act
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp