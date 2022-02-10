'Your words disturbed people', MP Suresh Reddy to PM Modi about his comment on T bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on how the T Bill was passed, paving the way for formation of Telangana State, TRS member KR Suresh Reddy wondered why the BJP government failed to amend the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Participating in the debate on the Budget in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Suresh Reddy asked the Prime Minister: “Did you make any amendments in the last eight years? Demands have been coming up from Telangana and Andhra regularly. But still, you refuse to refer it. You refused to chair even a single meeting.”

“What was mentioned by the Prime Minister is something very, very disturbing for the people because Telangana statehood was achieved after a lot of struggle. One of the biggest struggles ever witnessed in the history of India was the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we went through 14 years of struggle to achieve the separate State,” Suresh Reddy said.

Reacting to the word “digital” which was frequently mentioned in the Budget speech, Suresh Reddy said: “The other key issue in the Budget speech was emphasis on the word ‘digital’, which is very good. ‘Digital’ is the word which has come up on almost in all the pages. But the irony is that if the same analogy, if the same principle, if the same policy was adopted way back in 2014 or 2015, things would have been much, much better for the country.”