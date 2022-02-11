Bharat Dynamics Limited boasts of orders worth Rs 11,400 crore over meeting with Defense Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The order book position of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which recently signed a contract with Indian Army for manufacturing and supplying Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missiles, stands at Rs 11,400 crore.This was revealed during a review meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with senior BDL officials here on Thursday.BDL CMD Commodore Siddh-arth Mishra (retd) apprised Singh about the progress of various ongoing projects.

The company is expecting more orders in the coming days with most of those at various stages of approval in the Ministry of Defence. In addition to the domestic market, BDL is also look to foreign customers to consolidate its order book and become a global exporter of weapon systems.According to an official statement, BDL has a well-establis-hed infrastructure and expertise to execute the orders from domestic as well export markets and meet the delivery schedule.

The company has built up a strong in-house R&D division with talent drawn from premier institutions. The division is leveraging emerging technologies like AI to develop state-of-the-art weapons. The missile development group set up within the R&D division is working on next generation missile programmes. BDL has also signed agreements with foreign original equipment manufacturers and start-up companies to develop next generation weapons.