BJP State President condemns house arrest of BJP leaders, attack on party workers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday strongly condemned the house arrest of several BJP leaders and attacks on the saffron party’s activists. In a press statement, Sanjay wanted to know why BJP MLAs like Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and other State leaders were placed under house arrest since Wednesday night, when all they wanted to do was to go to Jangaon to meet the party workers who were injured in the assault by the TRS workers.

“When the injured BJP workers were battling for their lives in the hospitals, the police lacked the basic humanity to allow the party leaders to meet them. It is unfortunate that for police, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled meeting in Warangal on Friday was more important than the people’s lives,” he said.

Stating that the democracy was being suppressed under the present regime, he said that it was shameful on the part of police to give permission for protest rallies by TRs workers, while restricting the teachers who were trying to protest in a democratic manner against GO 317.“BJP will not be cowed down by the arrests by police and assaults by TRS goondas. We will step up our fight till we bury the Kalvakuntla rule,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, BJP MP D Arvind warned that if such attacks continue, the Chief Minister would be held responsible for any law and order problem that arises out of the this situation.MLA Raja Singh, who wanted to know why he was being “treated as a terrorist”, accused the police of directing the attacks of TRS workers against BJP workers.”Now, you are placing us under house arrest. Soon, people will place you under farmhouse arrest,” he warned the Chief Minister.

