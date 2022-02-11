Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 1.25 lakh fine on TRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) slapped several fines totalling Rs 1,25 lakh on Uppal TRS MLA Bethi Subash Reddy for unauthorised erection of cutouts, banners, flexis and other advertisements in various parts of the Uppal Assembly constituency.The cutouts were put up at Habsiguda, Uppal, near Uppal Metro station, Ravindra Nagar Colony, Gokul Nagar, A S Rao Nagar and other places. The fines ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000.