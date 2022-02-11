Hijab row: Telangana CM's daughter Kavita pens a poem “Hum Sab Hindustani” to show protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha penned a poem titled “Hum Sab Hindustani” to protest against the “hijab row”. “Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing. #Don’tTeachUs,” Kavitha tweeted while posting her handwritten Hindi poem on the microblogging site.

Kavitha, also a former MP from Nizamabad, in her poem speaks strongly about how despite the actions of divisive forces, “we are all one - we are Indians”. She said that the choice of lifestyle and clothing are personal choices. She further added that the idea of India and Indian cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of society expects women and religions to behave.

Meanwhile, Kavitha appealed to the parents and young girls to not let any political vendetta deter their dreams. “Let us keep politics out of schools and colleges. I am a married woman, I put vermilion whenever I want. It’s a choice. As a society, we have no right to interfere in their personal choice,” Kavitha said.