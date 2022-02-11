Hyderabad institute SARS Chairman denies any curbs on hijab at campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The management of Sweekaar Academy of Rehabilitation Sciences (SARS) on Thursday denied reports that there were any restrictions on students wearing hijab. SARS chairman Dr P Hanumantha Rao clarified that burqa isn’t allowed, but students were not denied from wearing hijab in the campus.

A day after allegations were made by a student on Twitter saying that the institute chairman made certain remarks on burqa, Dr Rao said miscreants were trying to defame the name of the institution. “How are we to identify if a woman is a patient or faculty? No one was stopped from wearing hijab while entering, they have made it clear about that. We ensure that they adopt proper code, like wearing an apron. This is a baseless allegation and people are trying to take advantage of it,” he said.

A day after the tweet went viral, a meeting was held in presence of police at SARS. Later, the chairman and students spoke to the media. MBT leader Amjedullah Khan, who had highlighted the matter on social media, also expressed satisfaction after speaking to Dr Rao. “He just spoke to me and clarified that there is no such ban on Muslim students wearing hijab,” he tweeted.