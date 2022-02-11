Loss of Waqf property a major scam: Activists on Manikonda Jagir lands issue in Telengana

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Supreme Court delivered a judgement in Manikonda Jagir lands issue, ruling that the 1,654.32 acres belong to the State government, civil society activists from Muslim community have decided to take up the issue with the government while the describing loss of Waqf property is a “major scam”.

The activists, backed by some political parties like BSP, decided join hands to exert pressure on government over the issue. During a meeting held on Thursday, people representing various organisations decided to form a 10-member committee, which will include at least five advocates, to make representations to the government over the issue. They also decided to stage a dharna on February 25 to highlight the issue.

Referring to the “unfulfilled” election promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they said: “The CM not only assured to safeguard the lands but also promised to grant of ‘judicial powers’ to the Waqf Board before coming to power. The loss of Waqf property is a ‘major scam’ after formation of Telangana.”

“Unfortunately, over 75 per cent of these lands are occupied by a handful of encroachers,” said M Nayeemullah Shareef, president of Waqf Properties Protection Cell. Even as the State Waqf Board decided to go for a review petition in the Supreme Court, some city-based advocates have also decided to implead in the case and started holding series of meetings to decide future plan of action.

Speaking to Express, Anwar Mohammed Khan, Supreme Court advocate, said: “In the review petition being filed by Waqf Board, we will be impleading. Our team, led by MA Qavi Abbasi of AIMIM (Inquilab party) is taking up the issue seriously and chalking out a plan.”Save Waqf Properties general Secretary Syed Ifteqar Hussaini said that in the last quarter of 2021, the Waqf Board has spent `3.27 crore on these legal counsels.