STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Loss of Waqf property a major scam: Activists on Manikonda Jagir lands issue in Telengana

The activists, backed by some political parties like BSP, decided join hands to exert pressure on government over the issue.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Waqf Board

Waqf Board

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Supreme Court delivered a judgement in Manikonda Jagir lands issue, ruling that the 1,654.32 acres belong to the State government, civil society activists from Muslim community have decided to take up the issue with the government while the describing loss of Waqf property is a “major scam”.

The activists, backed by some political parties like BSP, decided join hands to exert pressure on government over the issue. During a meeting held on Thursday, people representing various organisations decided to form a 10-member committee, which will include at least five advocates, to make representations to the government over the issue. They also decided to stage a dharna on February 25 to highlight the issue.

Referring to the “unfulfilled” election promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they said: “The CM not only assured to safeguard the lands but also promised to grant of ‘judicial powers’ to the Waqf Board before coming to power. The loss of Waqf property is a ‘major scam’ after formation of Telangana.”

“Unfortunately, over 75 per cent of these lands are occupied by a handful of encroachers,” said M Nayeemullah Shareef, president of Waqf Properties Protection Cell. Even as the State Waqf Board decided to go for a review petition in the Supreme Court, some city-based advocates have also decided to implead in the case and started holding series of meetings to decide future plan of action. 

Speaking to Express, Anwar Mohammed Khan, Supreme Court advocate, said: “In the review petition being filed by Waqf Board, we will be impleading. Our team, led by MA Qavi Abbasi of AIMIM (Inquilab party) is taking up the issue seriously and chalking out a plan.”Save Waqf Properties general Secretary Syed Ifteqar Hussaini said that in the last quarter of 2021, the Waqf Board has spent `3.27 crore on these legal counsels. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manikonda Jagir lands BSP CM State Waqf Board
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp