Telangana International Seed Testing Authority gets ISTA recognition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana International Seed Testing Authority (TISTA), established in Rajendranagar at an estimated cost of `7 crore, has received from the International Seed Testing Authority (ISTA), Switzerland. This is the second public institutional laboratory in the country to get the ISTA recognition.

There are 130 public and private seed testing labs across the country, among which 26 under the aegis of ISTA. The laboratory, which has been established with international technological specifications, would start operations soon. The TISTA has the facility to test seeds for exports with respect to their physical quality, sprouting rate, moisture content, gene testing and other aspects. ‘“This recognition would boost the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop Telangana as the seed bowl of the world,” said Dr Keshavulu, Director, TISTA.

The TISTA, in collaboration with international organisations like ISTA, OECD, ISF, UPOV and FAO, would also be conducting workshops and training programmes on quality seed production through testing, international seed testing and seed sample collection, in addition to contributing to the seed development in the country.