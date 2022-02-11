STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana International Seed Testing Authority gets ISTA recognition

The laboratory, which has been established with international technological specifications, would start operations soon.

Published: 11th February 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

The laboratory, which has been established with international technological specifications, would start operations soon.

The laboratory, which has been established with international technological specifications, would start operations soon.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana International Seed Testing Authority (TISTA), established in Rajendranagar at an estimated cost of `7 crore, has received from the International Seed Testing Authority (ISTA), Switzerland. This is the second public institutional laboratory in the country to get the ISTA recognition.

There are 130 public and private seed testing labs across the country, among which 26 under the aegis of ISTA. The laboratory, which has been established with international technological specifications, would start operations soon. The TISTA has the facility to test seeds for exports with respect to their physical quality, sprouting rate, moisture content, gene testing and other aspects. ‘“This recognition would boost the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop Telangana as the seed bowl of the world,” said Dr Keshavulu, Director, TISTA.

The TISTA, in collaboration with international organisations like ISTA, OECD, ISF, UPOV and FAO, would also be conducting workshops and training programmes on quality seed production through testing, international seed testing and seed sample collection, in addition to contributing to the seed development in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TISTA ISTA
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp