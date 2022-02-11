Telengana High Court denies bail to TRS MLA’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court, on Thursday, refused to grant bail to Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao. Raghavendra Rao is the Accused No 2 in Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case. The incident, which took place on January 3, shook the entire State. Before the shocking incident, Ramakrishna recorded a selfie video in which he named Raghavendra Rao, as the person responsible for the suicide.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ram Mohan Rao told the Bench that if the petitioner is granted bail in the initial stages of investigation, there is a possibility that the petitioner may create hurdles and influence witnesses as he is the son of the local MLA. The APP informed that the petitioner is involved in 10 cases. In all these cases booked due to the harassment and pressure brought by the petitioner on the victims in the cases, some of them died by suicide.