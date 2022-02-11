Tier-2 & 3 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana state hit hard by Omicron

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting survey by Lokal, a hyperlocal social media platform, nearly 57 per cent of respondents from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of the Telugu states reported that at least two members of their family had Covid-like symptoms in January.

The survey across South India had 9,440 respondents from Telugu states alone and found a high case incidence of Covid-19. According to this survey, at least 20 per cent of participants said they had all the family members down with cough, cold and sore throat in the last month itself.

To compare this with the whole of South India, nearly 60 per cent people saw a minimum of two family members down with Omicron symptoms in January 2022 and 25 per cent of respondents across South India encountered tough times with all members of family being sick in the last month. Coming back to the way people responded in the Telugu states, the survey found 25 per cent of the respondents from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities using self-kits tests to detect the virus showing how many of these cases may have gone undetected.

The survey also found a very high level of awareness in terms of seeking medical help with 78 per cent of respondents saying they would consider consulting a doctor after two to three days of illness and only 7 per cent of respondents saying they would wait a week to visit a doctor.Meanwhile, nearly 74 per cent of participants avoided social gatherings and canceled their travel plans in Telugu states alone found the survey.

State records 767 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Telangana reported 767 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday after conducting 58,749 tests. With this, the State’s active cases have come down to 17,754 with 2,861 previously infected recovering. The State also saw two deaths on the day due to the virus, taking the toll to 4,105. Highest cases continued to be from GHMC limits with 228 cases, followed by 54 in Medchal and 52 cases in Rangareddy.

