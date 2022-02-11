TRS MPs up ante, move privilege motions against PM Modi in both Houses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even two days after the Prime Minister’s “incendiary” comments in Rajya Sabha on the formation of Telangana state, embers continued to smoulder on Thursday with TRS MPs moving privilege motions against Narendra Modi in both the Houses of Parliament.The indignant MPs also staged protests in both the Houses against the remarks of the Prime Minister on the way the Telangana was formed, before staging a walkout. The TRS MPs also decided to skip the rest of the Budget session till a decision on their privilege notices is taken.

TRS MPs, led by Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, served the notices on the secretaries-general of the two Houses separately.The two notices said:”The statement (of PM) attempts to show the Parliament Houses in the most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning. It tantamounts to finding fault with the Members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the house. Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few Members, is brought under question.”

The notices further said: “The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the said Bill (Lok Sabha on February 20, 2014, and Rajya Sabha on February 21, 2014).”“Needless to say the August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the Book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either count is a contempt of the House, raising the issue of its privilege. In the instant case the Prime Minister tried to find fault with such conduct of the Presiding Officer and damned it as unruly,” TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said in their notices.

Later, speaking to media persons, they along with other MPs said: “We will not attend the session till a decision is taken on our notices.” Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Modi had on February 8 referred to the incidents that happened in Parliament during the passage of the bill.“The shameless manner in which Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. Mikes were shut, chillis were sprayed and there was no discussion. Was this manner right? Was it democracy,” he had asked.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha sat for business in the morning, the TRS MPs rushed to the podium and insisted that the privilege notice be taken up for consideration. However, the Deputy Chairman said that the Chairman would take a decision on their notice, and directed the TRS MPs to resume their seats.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress member Jairam Ramesh too supported the TRS members, stating that the matter raised by the TRS MPs was an important issue. “Prime Minister commented on the AP Reorganisation Bill. A decision on Telangana was taken only after both the Houses adopted the Bill,” Kharge recalled. Jairam Ramesh too said it was an important issue.

The TRS MPs, who protested near the podium for some time, finally staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.When the Lok Sabha sat for the business in the evening, the TRS MPs raised slogans near the Speaker’s podium and staged a walkout from the House.