'Be careful PM Modi, we will topple you', warns CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Further hardening his stand against the BJP-led Union government, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if he is not careful, he would be chased away from the country.“Jagrattha Modi. Telangana puli bidda. Delhi kotanu baddalu kodatam. Desam nunchi tarimestam” (Be careful Modi. Telangana is courageous. We will demolish the Delhi fort and chase you away from the country), thundered the TRS supremo.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting in Jangaon after inaugurating the district party office, the Chief Minister said that the TRS would topple the BJP and bring a government at the Centre that is supportive of Telangana. “If necessary, we will play a key role at the national politics,” he said, asking the gathering whether the TRS should play a key role at the Centre or not. With the answer being a thunderous “Yes!”, Rao warned Modi: “We will not be cowed down by your threats. Be careful Modi!”

The focal point of Rao’s speech was an all-out attack on Modi, politically and administratively. “The Modi government promised to double the income of farmers, but all it did was double the investment costs,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the BJP government did not care about the welfare of farmers and the poor.

He continued: “Modi government provided air tickets and sent those involved in scams worth crores of rupees, like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, abroad for a picnic. Then he asks us to fix meters to agriculture motors. We will not do it. We will revolt against you. If necessary we will go to Delhi and fight with the Centre,” Rao declared.

Referring to reports that BJP workers thrashed TRS workers in Jangaon, Rao also warned the saffron party supporters in the State to remain within their limits. “TRS workers too will remain within their limits,” he said, giving a warning the TRS was able to crush BJP workers if it pleases.

Stating that the State government would not implement the power sector reforms brought in by the Centre ‘at any cost’, the Chief Minister assured farmers that the State government would not fix meters to agriculture pump sets.“The Union government did nothing for the State in the last eight years. However, we are leading our own life as the State has improved financially. We did have any confrontation with the Centre all these years. But Modi asked the State to fix meters to agriculture pump sets. I said no. Why we are giving Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers?” he said.

“The Centre is not buying paddy and also asking us to fix meters to agriculture pump sets. Besides, the Modi government launched vile propaganda against Telangana on WhatsApp. Is this the purpose for which we achieved Telangana?” Rao asked.“Should we fix meters or not?” he asked the crowd, and was answered with an emphatic ‘No!’. He reminded that the Centre did not accord national status to any irrigation project in Telangana, nor did it sanction a railway coach factory or any medical college during the last seven years.

The Chief Minister said that the State government would release Dalit Bandhu amounts to 40,000 families this year.