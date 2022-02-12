'Be futuristic': K T Rama Rao to Hyderabad Metropolitan Developent Authority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao has asked Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) authorities to prepare new plans keeping in view the future requirements as its jurisdiction spreads over seven districts.

The Minister on Friday visited the HMDA office at Ameerpet for the first time and held a review meeting with senior officials. On the occasion, HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar briefed the Minister about the works of HMDA. Minister reviewed the works being executed by the engineering, planning and urban forestry wings. Following this, the Minister made some suggestions to the authorities concerned.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) Managing Director B M Santosh, Urban Forestry Director B Prabhakar, HMDA Secretary P Chandraiah, Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, Planning Directors Balakrishna, Sivasharanappa, Estate Officer K Gangadhar and CIO Harinath Reddy and others were present.