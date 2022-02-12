Cold wave is likely to return to Telangana: Meteorological Department
Published: 12th February 2022 05:21 AM | Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:13 PM
HYDERABAD: Cold wave conditions are very likely to return to State as the IMD has predicted a drop in minimum temperatures in coming few days.According to weathermen, prevailing weather conditions are due to north easterlies and under its influence, minimum temperatures are likely to drop to 8 to 9˚ Celsius in districts like Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial and Mulugu. In Hyderabad the night temperature may drop to 10˚ Celsius.