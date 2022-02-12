STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ensure ease and safety of devotees at Medaram Jatara, Telengana: Chief Secretary orders officials

Meanwhile, DGP M Mahender Reddy has revealed that 9,000 police personnel would be deployed.

Published: 12th February 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Medaram Jatara

Medaram Jatara (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed heads of  various departments to work in collaboration to ensure devotees at Medaram Samakka-Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu district have a hassle-free experience.Over one crore devotees are expected to attend the tribal from February 15 to 19. 

Reviewing the arrangements for the festival on Friday, he said that most of the endowment, engineering, roads and buildings works were almost completed, and that water has been pumped into Jampanna Vagu for devotees to take holy dip.

He said, “We have arranged 3,850 buses to ferry over 21 lakh devotees. A temporary hospital and 35 health camps have been setup at Medaram Jatara venue. As many as 6,700 toilets have been installed at 327 locations at the venue.” 

He further said that nearly 5,000 employees and officials from 19 districts have been deployed to ensure continuous monitoring of sanitation at the venue.Meanwhile, DGP M Mahender Reddy has revealed that 9,000 police personnel would be deployed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Secretary Mulugu Devotee Sanitation
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp