Ensure ease and safety of devotees at Medaram Jatara, Telengana: Chief Secretary orders officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed heads of various departments to work in collaboration to ensure devotees at Medaram Samakka-Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu district have a hassle-free experience.Over one crore devotees are expected to attend the tribal from February 15 to 19.

Reviewing the arrangements for the festival on Friday, he said that most of the endowment, engineering, roads and buildings works were almost completed, and that water has been pumped into Jampanna Vagu for devotees to take holy dip.

He said, “We have arranged 3,850 buses to ferry over 21 lakh devotees. A temporary hospital and 35 health camps have been setup at Medaram Jatara venue. As many as 6,700 toilets have been installed at 327 locations at the venue.”

He further said that nearly 5,000 employees and officials from 19 districts have been deployed to ensure continuous monitoring of sanitation at the venue.Meanwhile, DGP M Mahender Reddy has revealed that 9,000 police personnel would be deployed.