Manikonda Jagir win: Telengana State to focus on more disputed lands 

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the favourable verdict from the Supreme Court regarding the 1,654 acres in Manikonda Jagir, the Telangana government is now looking to secure more disputed lands in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.As per the Revenue Department, there are at least 900 acres of land under dispute in this region, a majority of it in Rangareddy district.

Officials said that the State government is very likely to be awarded ownership of most of these disputed lands since it has submitted all required and relevant documents in the respective courts to buttress its claim on these properties.Of the 900 acres which are in dispute, 500 acres are in Miyapur, 200 acres in Shamshabad, 114 acres in Manchirevula, Rajendranagar and 40 acres in Lothkunta near Trimulgherry. All these lands are worth thousands of crores. In Miyapur alone, the value of land is around `30 crore per acre.

According to officials, 500 acres of land is under Survey No.100 and 101 in Miyapur and both the district court and High Court has ruled in favour of the State. For this, the State government is contesting the claim by private societies. At present, this case is in the Supreme Court and the State government is confident of a favourable decision.With regard to 200 acres of land in Shamshabad mandal and 114 acres in Manchirevula, cases are pending in High Court and Civil Court respe-ctively. A decision regarding another 15 acres of disputed land in Satamrai under Rangareddy is also awaited from the High Court.

In the Secunderabad revenue division, TS government has obtained a stay order for 2.5 acres in Jubilee Hills. In fact, the value of one acre in Jubillee Hills is worth several acres in other parts of Hyderabad and the State government doesn’t want to let go of this crucial parcel of land. Also, the State government is contesting the claim by Shanta Sriram Constructions over the ownership of a chunk of 40 acres in Lothkunta. Revenue officials said that there are more disputed lands in the city, but these are not large parcels, but in smaller plots, mostly in square yards, in places like Manikonda Jagir, Miyapur and Shamshabad.