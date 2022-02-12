MP Komatireddy all praise for CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for Integrated District Collectorate Building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for constructing a marvellous Integrated District Collectorate Building for Jangaon. “Even Secretariat buildings in some States are not as good as this structure,” he said.

Thanking the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of Jangaon district, he requested Rao to sanction medical and polytechnic colleges for Jangaon. Komatireddy, who was hugged by Rao at the helipad, said that even though the State’s revenue dropped due to Covid-19, the CM was continuing all the welfare schemes.

KCR’s key announcements