MP Komatireddy all praise for CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for Integrated District Collectorate Building
Published: 12th February 2022 04:51 AM | Last Updated: 12th February 2022 04:51 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for constructing a marvellous Integrated District Collectorate Building for Jangaon. “Even Secretariat buildings in some States are not as good as this structure,” he said.
Thanking the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of Jangaon district, he requested Rao to sanction medical and polytechnic colleges for Jangaon. Komatireddy, who was hugged by Rao at the helipad, said that even though the State’s revenue dropped due to Covid-19, the CM was continuing all the welfare schemes.
KCR’s key announcements
- Medical college for Jangaon
- Degree colleges for Palakurthy, Station Ghanpur
- Rs 54 cr: Total expenditure on Jangaon Integrated District Office Complex