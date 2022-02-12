Nanakaramguda plots: Telengana High Court dismisses plea of owners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by Hareesh Kolpuru and 74 other plot owners at Nanakramguda near HiTec City, urging the court to direct the State to return their plots to them on the ground that the land acquisition done for handing over the plots to Emaar Properties was mired in controversies and irregularities.

The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili summoned the records and replies from the State’s land acquisition wing and gave a ruling that the petitioners are not entitled to any relief because they bought these plots from a realtor after the State initiated the land acquisition process in 2002. Those who bought these plots prior to the acquisition had an opportunity to participate in the award inquiry done under the Land Acquisition Act. But they did not appear before the authorities to convey their concerns, the bench observed.

The bench also said that the original owners did participate in the land acquisition process and got their compensation. In this background, the question of paying compensation to the purchasers of these plots who entered the scene much later does not arise. The bench also expressed a doubt as to why the petitioners in this plea chose to approach this court 15 years after the conclusion of the land acquisition process.