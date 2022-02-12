STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New hostel comes up for PG College students at Osmania University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated a new boys hostel at Saifabad for students of Osmania University PG College of Science at a cost of Rs 11 crore. About 108 rooms have been constructed in the G Plus three-storey building which can accommodate 300 students.

The Ministers also inaugurated two libraries at a cost of Rs 1 crore each, in Medchal Malkajgiri District. Speaking on the occasion, Sabita said that the development works in the education sector is a part of free KG to PG education in the state.

The Union government, she pointed out, had not allotted a single educational institution to the State in the last eight years, while II Ms and medical colleges had been allotted to other States. According to the report, Telangana is one of the few states that gives high revenue to the Centre, but it is the last on the list of funds. Isn’t Telangana part of the country,” she questioned.

She added that without any help from the Union government, about 959 new Gurukuls have been started in the State to enhance education. About 30 degree colleges and one law college have been set up for women for their empowerment, she added. Without any funds from the Centre, the TRS government was spending Rs 11,735 crore for school education and Rs 1,873 crore on higher education,” Sabitha added.

