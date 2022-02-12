SSC exams in Telengana to start from May 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SSC public examination will be held across the State between May 11 and May 20, according to a schedule released by the Board of Secondary Education on Friday. As per the schedule, regular SSC exams will be conducted from May 11 to 17 while open SSC Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit, Arabic) will be held on May 18 and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on May 20.

It may be mentioned here that the Board has decided to limit the SSC exams to six papers, one paper for each subject, due to the disruption caused on account of Covid-19. However, the time to complete the paper has been extended by 30 minutes this year. Accordingly, the exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, instead of 12:15 earlier.

The SSC examination fee submission has been announced earlier and the last date to submit the exam fee is February 14.The SSC exams are being conducted after two years; they were cancelled after three papers in 2020 and marks based on internal assessments were provided to students due to the pandemic. SSC students were promoted without any examination being conducted in the academic years 2020 and 2021.