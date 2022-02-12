STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Statue of Equality reminds us of our Vedic history: Baba Ramdev

Ramdev participated in the festivities held as part of 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on Friday.

Baba Ramdev with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at his ashram in Muchintal on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greatly impressed by the spectacular vaasthu designs of the memorial built for Sri Ramanujacharya at JIVA campus, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that he wants Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to approve the designs for the Patanjali Global University and Patanjali Global Gurukul, which he is planning to establish soon.

Ramdev participated in the festivities held as part of 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on Friday. After taking a tour of the Statue of Equality and campus, and participating in the rituals at the yaga shala, Ramdev termed the establishment as something which couldn’t be explained in words.

Addressing the devotees at the pravachan mandapa, he said: “The truth of our ancient vedic and spiritual history has been established here, where the best service to uphold Sanathan Dharma and Vedic Dharma is being performed.” “Anybody who wants to see the Sanathan Dharma, Rishi Dharma and Veda Dharma in practice must visit this campus at least once,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Mysuru Datta Peetham Avadhutha Ganapathi Sacchidananda Swamy, TS Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy, MLA Roja Selvamani, actor Allu Arjun and others participated in the celebrations at JIVA campus on Friday.

