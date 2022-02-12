STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Ministers to lay foundation stones for development projects

Minister K T Rama Rao and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav would jointly lay the foundation stones for various developmental works worth Rs 61 crore in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on Saturday. 

Published: 12th February 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Minister K T Rama Rao and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Minister K T Rama Rao and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav would jointly lay the foundation stones for various developmental works worth Rs 61 crore in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on Saturday. 

The projects include the construction of a bridge over the Picket nala at Karachi Bakery on SP Road, to be developed at a cost of about 10 crore, storm water drain near Begumpet Hockey Stadium at Rasoolpura Cross Roads and a multi-purpose function hall at Patigadda, to be developed at a cost of Rs 6 crore. 

The State government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the construction of retaining walls on both sides of the Begumpet nala to address the problems faced by people living in Brahman Wadi, Allamthota Bavi, Vaddera Basti, Mataji Nagar and Prakash Nagar areas, who are affected by heavy rains every year. Once the nala works are completed, Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads will be laid. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAUD Animal Husbandry Minister Construction VDCC
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp