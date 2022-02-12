STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state adds 733 fresh cases of Covid, one death

Telangana reported 733 cases of Covid-19 on Friday after conducting 56,487 tests conducted.

Published: 12th February 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:22 PM

Covid, Third wave

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 733 cases of Covid-19 on Friday after conducting 56,487 tests conducted. The active cases in the state have come down to 15,636 as 2,850 more patients recovered. One Covid-related death was recorded in the State, taking toll to 4106. The highest number of cases were reported in GHMC limits (185), followed by Medchal (44) and Rangareddy (43) cases.

