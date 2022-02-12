Telengana Ministers to lay foundation stones for development projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav would jointly lay the foundation stones for various developmental works worth Rs 61 crore in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on Saturday.

The projects include the construction of a bridge over the Picket nala at Karachi Bakery on SP Road, to be developed at a cost of about 10 crore, storm water drain near Begumpet Hockey Stadium at Rasoolpura Cross Roads and a multi-purpose function hall at Patigadda, to be developed at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the construction of retaining walls on both sides of the Begumpet nala to address the problems faced by people living in Brahman Wadi, Allamthota Bavi, Vaddera Basti, Mataji Nagar and Prakash Nagar areas, who are affected by heavy rains every year. Once the nala works are completed, Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads will be laid.