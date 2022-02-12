STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana

Telengana state adds 733 fresh cases of Covid, one death

Telangana reported 733 cases of Covid-19 on Friday after conducting 56,487 tests conducted.

Published: 12th February 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Third wave

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 733 cases of Covid-19 on Friday after conducting 56,487 tests conducted. The active cases in the state have come down to 15,636 as 2,850 more patients recovered. One Covid-related death was recorded in the State, taking toll to 4106. The highest number of cases were reported in GHMC limits (185), followed by Medchal (44) and Rangareddy (43) cases.

TAGS
Telengana Covid Cases Recovery
