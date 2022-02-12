Telengana state adds 733 fresh cases of Covid, one death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 733 cases of Covid-19 on Friday after conducting 56,487 tests conducted. The active cases in the state have come down to 15,636 as 2,850 more patients recovered. One Covid-related death was recorded in the State, taking toll to 4106. The highest number of cases were reported in GHMC limits (185), followed by Medchal (44) and Rangareddy (43) cases.