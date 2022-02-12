STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time up for CM Rao, he failed to condemn PM Modi’s remarks on statehood: TPCC Chief Revanth

Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s public address at Jangaon on Friday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy took to Twitter and said that the time was up for the former.

Published: 12th February 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan  in Hyderabad on Friday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s public address at Jangaon on Friday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy took to Twitter and said that the time was up for the former. The nexus between BJP and TRS became clear in the CM’s address as he failed to utter even a single word condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the Parliament against Telangana formation. 

The Congress leader stated that the Chief Minister was scared of Enforcement Directorate’s raids against him and that’s why he has not responding to the Prime Minister’s statements.Earlier in the day, he questioned why not a single people’s representative from Rao’s family had joined the pink party cadre to protest against Modi’s remarks on the passage of Telangana statehood Bill in Lok Sabha. 

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Friday, Revanth said that while the Congress MPs had condemned the PM’s statement and staged a walkout in Parliament, TRS MPs stayed mum. Their ‘make-up and pack-up’ protests after the Congress’ response were merely ornamental, the TPCC chief said. 

Even in the protests organised in the State by TRS leaders, he said that MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, MLC K Kavitha, Health Minister T Harish Rao and IT Minister KT Rama were conspicuous by their absence. They were tweeting their criticism from their comfort zones, Revanth said wondering whether they were all scared of ED raids. Revanth also dared BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to have the Prime Minister tender an apology for his remarks insulting the movement for Telangana statehood. 

BJP responsible for 1,200 deaths

Revanth said the BJP was responsible for the death of over 1,200 Telangana activists stating that the Kakinada Resolution, in 1997 to achieve ‘Two states with one vote,’ had earned them seven MPs from erstwhile AP. “The NDA government tried its  best to stall separate statehood for Telangana,” he Congress leader said.

