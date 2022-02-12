When CM steps out, arrests ensue: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering if there was any democracy in Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked whether people have to tremble in fear whenever Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao headed out of his farmhouse to attend official programmes. Condemning the manner in which Janagaon BJP leaders and workers had been being placed under arrest since two days in view of the CM’s visit to Jangaon on Friday, he asked whether Nizam’s rule was prevailing in the State.

In a statement to media on Friday, Sanjay recalled how under earlier rulers, people would wait for the Chief Minister to visit so that they could represent their issues. Presently though, they were wary of stepping out of their houses in such cases, he said.

Criticising the Police Department for acting as TRS workers, Sanjay said that they were not filing cases on those burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but being protection. Cases were, however, being filed against those burning the effigies of CM.

Stating that a ‘Kalvakuntla Constitution’ was in force in the State, Sanjay predicted that if this situation continues, soon people would have to leave their footwear and bow in front of the CM wherever he went. He demanded the immediate release of all Jangaon BJP workers.