30-year-old cop dies in Telangana after his gun misfires

A 30-year-old policeman, who was on sentry duty at the Kachanapalli police station in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district died following an accidental misfire of his weapon on Saturday.
 

Published: 13th February 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 30-year-old policeman, who was on sentry duty at the Kachanapalli police station in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district died following an accidental misfire of his weapon on Saturday.

The victim Putti Santhosh Yadav, a native of Gavicherla village in Sangam mandal of Warangal district, had joined the Police Department in 2018 and was a Head Constable in the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) 6th Battalion.  The police personnel of the TSSP’s 6th battalion have been posted at Kachanapalli police station following threat by Naxals to blow up the station. According to the police, Santhosh died on the spot after his gun went off accidentally sometime after midnight. His body was shifted to government hospital at Yellandu for post-mortem and was later handed over to his family members, they said. 

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt and TSSP 6th battalion Commandant B Ramana Reddy visited the hospital and paid their last respects to the policeman.

