BJP State president Bandi tells party's district presidents to expose CM-Congress nexus

In a teleconference with BJP district presidents, Sanjay instructed them to also expose the nexus between the TRS and Congress

Published: 13th February 2022 03:34 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday called upon leaders of his party to go to the public and condemn Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for levelling allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers during his public meeting at Bhuvanagiri. 

In a teleconference with BJP district presidents, Sanjay instructed them to also expose the nexus between the TRS and Congress, which he claimed was evident by the fact that the Chief Minister spoke in support of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, and also the way Congress Floor leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary spoke in support of TRS MPs in Parliament. 

Alleging that the sole intention behind the Chief Minister’s public meetings in Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri was to divert the attention of the people from his recent statements on rewriting the Constitution of India, Sanjay said that the TRS supremo was trying to reignite the Telangana sentiment and portraying himself as the saviour of the people as he feared a probe into his corruption. 

“KCR is well aware of the fact that an inquiry will be initiated to probe his corruption and he will face the music if found guilty,” he stated.

