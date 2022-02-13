STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Fill vacancies in prisons', Telengana High Court tells government

The prisons is these two States are occupied beyond their capacity, which is violation of human rights. 

Published: 13th February 2022 04:07 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana has directed the State government to issue notification for filling up vacant posts in the State prisons within two months, and ensure smooth conduct of the recruitment process. 

The division bench comprising Cheif Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavli issued the order while hearing a PIL seeking implementation of the Supreme Court directions. The SC had directed the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to ensure that there is no over-crowding of prisoners in prisons. The prisons is these two States are occupied beyond their capacity, which is violation of human rights. 

The Telangana government has filed a detailed affidavit stating that the number of inmates in prisons across Telangana is 5,825. The maximum capacity of these prisons is around 7,270.

Comments

