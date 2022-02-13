Graft-free Telengana state attracting investors: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated on Saturday that even if 100 per cent subsidy was given to industrialists, they would not invest in Afghanistan. “Investors are coming to Telangana as the State is free of corruption and harassment,” he said after inaugurating the Yadadri Integrated District Collectorate Complex.

Rao said that a greater flow investments would help the State grow economically. In several key indicators, the country was travelling backwards, whereas Telangana was progressing a lot, the Chief Minister said.

Enumerating the development works that had changed the face of the State, the CM said: “I bow my head to all the officers”.

He called upon government employees to work an hour extra and continue the present pace of the development in the State. The CM also thanked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on behalf of farmers for constructing 2,601 Rythu Vedikas in the State in a record six months’ time.

“The Chief Secretary never slept and he did not allow District Collectors to sleep, till the Rythu Vedikas were completed,” Rao said.

He assured that 95 per cent of local, mutli-zonal and zonal cadre posts would be given to local youth only. The CM also wanted the Chief Secretary to hold talks with employees’ unions and simplify service rules of all departments.

Architect Usha Reddy

The CM revealed that the integrated district Collectorate complexes were being constructed by a Telangana architect named Usha Reddy. “I am an unknown architect. But, the job was entrusted to me. I am honoured and thankful to the Chief Minister,” Usha Reddy said.