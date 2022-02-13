STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand urges people to unite to fight drugs

CV Anand opined that youngsters often experiment with drugs due to peer pressure.

Published: 13th February 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ‘Drug-free Hyderabad’ campaign was launched on Saturday by Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand were also seen. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said, “Borabanda as known as a Mini India. It is also the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children are not exposed to drugs. The Telangana government will spend Rs 700 crore on patrolling. The world class Command and Control Centre will assist the police in criminal investigations,” the Minister said. 

CV Anand opined that youngsters often experiment with drugs due to peer pressure. “Parents have to keep a tab on their wards. Ganja is also being cultivated and trafficked in Eturunagaram and Narsampet areas of our State and neighbouring States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Several members of upper middle class and upper class families in Goa and Mumbai are addicted to processed drugs like cocaine and heroin. 

Police have also been informed that children from international schools are also becoming addicted to the same.” The Commissioner urged citizens to come together to tackle the drug menace. MLA Gopinath said parents need to educate their children about drugs and keep an eye on them. “Drugs are being scattered in pan boxes. This problem is especially prevalent in Borabanda, Ahmednagar and Erragadda. Thus there is a need for more such campaigns.”

